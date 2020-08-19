Audrey SIMONS-CHISHOLM

Guest Book
  • "Will miss catching up with you lovely friend Fay xxx"
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

SIMONS-CHISHOLM,
Audrey Mary:
Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, aged 83. Loved wife of the late Willie (Bill) and then of the late Cecil (Ces). Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Harry and Mitch, Jacqueline (Jackie), Colin and Melissa, and Helen and Barney. Loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you to the staff of St John for their wonderful, attentive care. Messages to the Simons-Chisholm Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/amsimons-chisholm1608 or at the service. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, August 21, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.