SIMONS-CHISHOLM,
Audrey Mary:
Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, aged 83. Loved wife of the late Willie (Bill) and then of the late Cecil (Ces). Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Harry and Mitch, Jacqueline (Jackie), Colin and Melissa, and Helen and Barney. Loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thank you to the staff of St John for their wonderful, attentive care. Messages to the Simons-Chisholm Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/amsimons-chisholm1608 or at the service. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, August 21, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020