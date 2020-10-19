Audrey SCHIMANSKI

Guest Book
  • "Remembering Audrey and Eddie. Sincere sympathy to their..."
    - Angela Grieve
  • "Now you are with your beloved Ed R.I.P Kathleen & Ross..."
  • "eternial rest Audrey we have been proud to have known you..."
    - frank ad audrey newsome
  • "Loving memories from the Tasker family in Brisbane so many..."
    - Helen Tasker
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Gregory's Catholic Church
26 Cotswold Avenue
Bishopdale
Death Notice

SCHIMANSKI,
Audrey Doreen:
On Sunday, October 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Tania, loved nanny of Courtney, and Hayley. Loved dearly by all her friends and whanau. Special thanks to her niece Rosie for her loving care and support. Messages to the family of the late Audrey Schimanski, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Audrey will be celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Wednesday, October 21, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2020
