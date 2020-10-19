SCHIMANSKI,
Audrey Doreen:
On Sunday, October 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Tania, loved nanny of Courtney, and Hayley. Loved dearly by all her friends and whanau. Special thanks to her niece Rosie for her loving care and support. Messages to the family of the late Audrey Schimanski, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Audrey will be celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Wednesday, October 21, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2020