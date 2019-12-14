RANKIN, Audrey:

18.02.1930 - 11.12.2019

Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Resthome, surrounded by her children. The Rankin and Dybko families would like to thank everyone who supported Audrey in the last few months leading up to her passing. We would like to pay special thanks to the staff at Glenwood who looked after mum with care and kindness. We appreciated what you did for her. In keeping with Mum's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages can be sent to PO Box 872, Blenheim 7240.

