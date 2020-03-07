PARKER, Audrey Margaret
(nee Fussell):
Peacefully and comfortably at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday, March 4. Audrey is the dearly and much loved wife of the late Robert Snr, and beloved mother of Robert and Debra. Loved and respected grandmother of Nicholas, Anson, Daniel, Nathan, Gemma, and Catherine. Great-grandmother of Hannah, Zachary, Summer, Maddison, Maia, Thomas, Lucy, Sophie, Hayley, Leo, and Isla. Audrey asked you to simply bring happy memories and no flowers please. Messages may be addressed to the Parker family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Audrey's Service of Remembrance is to be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Rds, Harewood, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1.30pm. It is a private service for family and friends.
Published in The Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020