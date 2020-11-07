MAXWELL,
Audrey Constance (nee Byrch):
On November 4, 2020, aged 98 years, Audrey passed away peacefully at Cheviot Rest Home, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Newton), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Jane, the late Peter and Therese, Graham and the late Gillianne, and Rob and Kirsty, dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Many thanks to the staff of Cheviot Rest Home for their exceptional and loving care of Audrey. The Funeral service for Audrey will be held in the Knox Church, Main Road, Cheviot, on Thursday, November 12, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020