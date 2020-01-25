Audrey CUNNINGHAM

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

CUNNINGHAM,
Audrey May (nee Phillips):
On January 21, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital in the care of her loving family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Alan, Barbara and Gary, Christine and Graeme Taylor, and Angela and James. Much loved mother-in-law of the late Rob Geddes. Loved nan and great-nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Olds, and the staff of Ilam Lifecare for their wonderful love and care. Messages may be addressed to the Family c/- PO Box 23142, Hornby, Christchurch 8441. A Service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, January 28, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020
