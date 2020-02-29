COLBERT,
Audrey June (nee Inkersell):
On February 26, 2020, peacefully, aged 91 years. Wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Colin (dec), Kate, David, Neville, Claire, Lynn, Andrew, Dylan and Christopher. Following a family cremation there will be a celebration of Audrey's life on March 5 at 1.00pm. Please contact Kate on 021 145 35 48. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amnesty International. Special thanks to all the beautiful, caring staff at Aria Park.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020