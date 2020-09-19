CHISNALL, Audrey Frances:
Passed away in Christchurch on Monday, September 14, 2020, aged 97 years. Loved daughter of Wilfred and Valerie Chisnall, dearly loved by her seven sisters, and dearly loved by her nieces and nephews, and their families.
Will be deeply missed
Rest in Peace
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Audrey Chisnall, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Audrey's remarkable life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, September 22, at 10.00am, followed by interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020