BROWN, Audrey Lois:
23.11.1928 - 15.03.2020
Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Kevin James Brown, 'Mum in a Million' to Linnea, Robyn and Vivienne, and much loved mother in-law of Graham, Alister and Murray (Zippy). Nannie to Alyssa and Jeremy, and Nana Kiwi to Hazel. Audrey lived life to the full always, passionate about the outdoors, and continued to be on the Golf Course until her final round in January - only slowed down by a recent stroke. Special thanks to the team at Ward DG, Burwood Hospital who took the time to get to know her and appreciated her humorous approach to her rehabilitation. Donations to Kakapo Recovery Department of Conservation would be appreciated in memory of Audrey and may be made online at bit.ly/albrown1503. Audrey requested that we remember her with a party which will tee off at Waitikiri Golf Course, 111 Waitikiri Drive, Burwood, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), March 19, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020