BISHOP,
Audrey Pauline (Pauline)
(nee Cameron):
Formerly of Christchurch. On December 24, 2019, at Evelyn Page Village Orewa, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Alf of Christchurch. Loved mother of the late Lyndall, John, Tony and mother-in-law of their respective wives Jill and Bev. Nan to her five grandchildren Andrew, Megan, Tristan, Leanne and Daniel and nine great-grandchildren. In accordance with Pauline's wishes, a private family ceremony has been held followed by a private cremation. Our thanks to the staff at Evelyn Page Village for your amazing care of Pauline.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019