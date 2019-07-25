BASCAND, Audrey Elizabeth
(nee Gabites):
On July 24, 2019 at Woburn Enliven Home, aged 88 years. Loved wife of Lawrie Bascand (dec); much loved mother of Deborah, Geoff, and Philippa; Grandmother of Campbell, Hamish, Fraser, Micaela, Paul, Mark, Lizzy, Ginny, and Michael, and great-grandmother to five. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at St James Church, 71 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. (Interment in Dunedin in Spring). Messages to the 'Bascand' family may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in The Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019