Audrey BARTLETT

Guest Book
  • "hough her smile is gone forever and her hand I cannot..."
    - Kathryn Roach (née King)
  • "Rip mum.we will miss you very much. Xxxoo..you are back in..."
    - Mary Grant (bartlett)
  • "Lilac Audrey Bartlett - Died Peacefully 19/07/2020 Sadly..."
    - Judy King nee Bartlett
Death Notice

BARTLETT,
Audrey (nee Kettle):
On July 19, 2020 loving wife of the late Edgar John (Snow) and loving mother and mother-in-law to Stanley (deceased) and Mary, Charmaine and Albert, Judy and Royce, Gordon and Li xia, Tony (deceased), and Jennifer and Jeff. A much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Loving sister-in-law to Yvonne, and loved Aunty to many. Aged 90 years.
"Sadly missed"
Messages to the Barlett family c/o Counter Mail Kaiapoi Post Centre, Kaiapoi 7630. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service will be held in the Linwood Salvation Army Citadel, Linwood Ave tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.