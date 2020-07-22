BARTLETT,
Audrey (nee Kettle):
On July 19, 2020 loving wife of the late Edgar John (Snow) and loving mother and mother-in-law to Stanley (deceased) and Mary, Charmaine and Albert, Judy and Royce, Gordon and Li xia, Tony (deceased), and Jennifer and Jeff. A much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Loving sister-in-law to Yvonne, and loved Aunty to many. Aged 90 years.
"Sadly missed"
Messages to the Barlett family c/o Counter Mail Kaiapoi Post Centre, Kaiapoi 7630. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service will be held in the Linwood Salvation Army Citadel, Linwood Ave tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020