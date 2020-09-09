THOMAS, Athol Barry:
On September 5, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village after a long illness, aged 82 years. Loved husband of Dawn for almost 60 years, adored father and father-in-law of Dion and Devika (Adelaide), loved brother and brother-in-law of Darryl and the late Eddie (Cairns), Croydon and Christine, Gail and Martin (Brisbane). Grandfather of Scott (Timaru), and Dylan (Melbourne), step-grandfather of Chichi (Adelaide), great-grandfather of Chase, and Henry (Timaru), uncle of Cara, Shelly and Belinda (Winton), a good friend to many. In accordance with Athol's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date once travel restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020