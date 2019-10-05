Guest Book View Sign In Memoriam

GRAY, Athol William:

In loving memory of a very special man Athol, who after much suffering passed away surrounded by his precious family on October 6, 2018. One year ago our hearts were broken but you are loved and remembered every day. Devoted husband of Lynne. Adored son-in-law of Marjorie Taylor. Loving father of Jacqueline and Neil, Timothy and Ruth, Theressa and Darren. Cherished Grandad of Daniel and Maddi, Liam and Georgia, Kris, Brooke, Korbyn, Jaykob, Tyler, Mikayla and Kaylee. Loved brother and brother-in-law, Blake and Robbie, Simon, Sue, Miles and Gaylene, Stephen, Anne and Fred. Respected uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special friend of Pat, Ross, Karen, Ray, Pauline, Faye, Lee, Neil, Melissa and the Happy Campers.

Sometimes I just sit quietly reflecting for a while,

Imagining your voice, your face, your warm and loving smile.

To recall the happy times we had when you played a special role

As husband, dad, grandad, uncle and friend.

At this special time I only wish you knew,

That I'd give all the world today for such more time with you.

Though your smile is gone forever, your hand we cannot touch,

We all have precious memories of the one we loved so much.

It's so sad to walk this road alone, instead of side by side,

You gave us years of happiness, then came the sorrow and tears.

Remembering you is easy,we do it every day,

But missing you is a heartache that never goes away.

Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from all of Athol's family for all your cards, sincere condolences, phone calls and support over this past year.



