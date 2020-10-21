SMITH,
Ashley Theodore Matiu:
On Monday, October 19, 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family; aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Gloria Wereta-Smith, much loved father and father-in-law of Tina, Marsh, Louisa, Randal and Julie, Phillipa and Tonga, Gracie, Faith and Blue. Takoto mai ki to moenga roa, e te Rangatira e Ashley Smith. E tangi ana te ngakau I to wehenga. Ka tika kia mihi ki a koe e te upoko whakahirahira o to tatou whanau. Ashley will be laying at 57 Flay crescent. Messages to the Smith family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Ashley will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2020