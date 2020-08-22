LIGHTFOOT,
Dr Ashley Charles (Ash):
01.10.1987 - 31.08.2019
Passed away suddenly, due to a medical event, aged 31 years, at Kaist University, Daejeon, South Korea, where he was a professor of mathematics. Dearly loved and extremely missed youngest son of Peter Lightfoot and Liana Prince. Loved by his brother Jared, sisters Jo and Kelly. Adored Uncle of his nieces and nephews. If you wish to send messages or audio recordings please do so by August 27, to allow time to collate them, to [email protected] We are going to celebrate the life of our wonderful Ash in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020