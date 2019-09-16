LIGHTFOOT,
Dr. Ashley Charles (Ash):
1.10.1987 - 31.08.2019
Passed away suddenly due to a medical event, aged 31, at Kaist University, Daejeon, South Korea, where he was a professor of Mathematics. Dearly loved son of Pete and Liana and partners, Cherise and Neil; grandson of Maureen and the late Roger, Athol and Rona; brother of Kelly, Jared, Jo and Peter, and much loved by his uncles and aunties Ray, Mart, Vic, Julie and the late Jenny, and their families. Ash was cremated and brought home by Pete and Liana and a memorial service will be held for him at a later date. Many thanks go to Lan, Kim and Insun at Kaist University for the kindness and compassion shown to us at such a difficult time. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 21, 2019