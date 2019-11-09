TAYLOR, Arthur Ronald:

Crossed the bar October 18, 2019. Pam, along with Les and Wendy, Anne and Glen, David, and grandchildren Taylor, Egan, Marcus, Storme, Jaxon, and Kendra, sincerely thank relatives, friends, neighbours, ship and work mates, and those who travelled long distances to be with us with the the sad loss of our loved husband, father, and Papa. We were blown away by the flowers, baking, cards, treats, phone calls, and visits for a "cuppa". We would like to acknowledge and thank those who spoke about Arthur's life, Neil Struthers (Celebrant), Christine Staines of John Rhind Funeral Directors, for Arthur's fitting farewell. Please accept this as our personal message of thanks.

- The Taylors'



