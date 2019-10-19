TAYLOR, Arthur Ronald:

(Merchant Navy 1645) Aged 78 years. The family wish to advise they are one card player down. On October 18, 2019, Arthur crossed the Bar. Dearly loved happy ever after husband, partner, and mate of Pam (nee Paulger) for 55 years. Great Dad and friend to Les and Wendy, Anne and Glen Brown, and David. King of the Crib Board and Papa to Taylor, Egan, Marcus, Storme, Jaxon, and Kendra. Also Grandad to Charneé and Cory (Australia), and great-grandad to wee Mason. Respected brother and brother-in-law of Eric and Beverley, Janet and Allan Macrae, Margaret and Bob Duncan (both deceased), Ray and Denise Paulger, Bev and Fred Evans, Lyn and Pete Edward. Arthur was a loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to the Taylor Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. Family and friends are invited to Farewell Arthur from his home on Wednesday, October 23 at 1.00pm, and then to the interment at Kaiapoi Cemetery, after which we will have sharing time at Pineacres Restaurant at 2.30pm.

"Our Family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us

one by one,

The chain will link again."





