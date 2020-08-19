Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Arthur Joseph (Art):

Passed peacefully on August 16, 2020, at Chatswood Retirement Village, aged 80 years. Loving and devoted husband of Margaret. Devoted dad and father-in-law of John and Fiona, Sam (Colin) and Tracey (Hikuai), Grant and Nichola (Brisbane). Devoted Grandad of Delia and Nicholas; Elsie; Monique and Amelia. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Gavin and Patricia (Australia), Colin (Waiau), Marlene and Don Muller. Messages may be address to 'The Salkeld Family' C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8014. In lieu of flowers donations to 'Donkey and Mule Soc NZ Inc Canty' in Memory of Arthur would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ajsalkeld1608 Due to current Level 2 restrictions on numbers Arthur's service will be private and by invite on Monday, August 24, at 1.30pm, at Sumner Surf Life Saving Club. You are welcome and warmly invited to join in the live web stream of his service using the following link







SALKELD,Arthur Joseph (Art):Passed peacefully on August 16, 2020, at Chatswood Retirement Village, aged 80 years. Loving and devoted husband of Margaret. Devoted dad and father-in-law of John and Fiona, Sam (Colin) and Tracey (Hikuai), Grant and Nichola (Brisbane). Devoted Grandad of Delia and Nicholas; Elsie; Monique and Amelia. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Gavin and Patricia (Australia), Colin (Waiau), Marlene and Don Muller. Messages may be address to 'The Salkeld Family' C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8014. In lieu of flowers donations to 'Donkey and Mule Soc NZ Inc Canty' in Memory of Arthur would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ajsalkeld1608 Due to current Level 2 restrictions on numbers Arthur's service will be private and by invite on Monday, August 24, at 1.30pm, at Sumner Surf Life Saving Club. You are welcome and warmly invited to join in the live web stream of his service using the following link https://youtu.be/E5RzYMRvJkg Published in The Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers