SALKELD,
Arthur Joseph (Art):
Passed peacefully on August 16, 2020, at Chatswood Retirement Village, aged 80 years. Loving and devoted husband of Margaret. Devoted dad and father-in-law of John and Fiona, Sam (Colin) and Tracey (Hikuai), Grant and Nichola (Brisbane). Devoted Grandad of Delia and Nicholas; Elsie; Monique and Amelia. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Gavin and Patricia (Australia), Colin (Waiau), Marlene and Don Muller. Messages may be address to 'The Salkeld Family' C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8014. In lieu of flowers donations to 'Donkey and Mule Soc NZ Inc Canty' in Memory of Arthur would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ajsalkeld1608 Due to current Level 2 restrictions on numbers Arthur's service will be private and by invite on Monday, August 24, at 1.30pm, at Sumner Surf Life Saving Club. You are welcome and warmly invited to join in the live web stream of his service using the following link https://youtu.be/E5RzYMRvJkg
Published in The Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020