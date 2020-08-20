PITCHER, Arthur Cuthbert:
Sadly passed away on August 18, 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Averil, loved father of Justin (deceased), Emma, Sarah, and Laura, father-in-law of Mark, and Ryan, treasured grandad of Rachel, Matthew, and Lauren. He will be greatly missed by all his siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Arthur Pitcher, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers by request. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, email Averil for attendance details at [email protected]
Published in The Press on Aug. 20, 2020