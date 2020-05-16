Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur PANNELL. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



Arthur Roger (Roger):

Passed away on May 8, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 77 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Claudia, sharing 56 years together; much loved father and father-in-law of Dwayne and Liz (Australia), Stephanie and Paul Mayer (Hamilton), loved and admired grandad of Charlotte and Chloe (Australia), Alex and Grace (Auckland). Loved brother of Dick (deceased), Mary, Liz (deceased), Joan, and Bill, brother-in-law of Pauline, Margaret, Merv, and Chris (deceased). Special long-time friend of Colin Inkster, and will be remembered by his many friends and family.

You battled hard and strong; stubborn to the end.

You will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of SARA/Ward 16 and SPCU at Christchurch Hospital for their care, professionalism, warmth and compassion during the last four days of Roger's life. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roger Pannell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date.







