McKENZIE, Arthur Aston:
28.8.1919 - 24.5.2020
Loving husband of Edna May for 72 years. Much loved dad of Freda, Lorna, Robin, and Fraser. Respected and loved father-in-law of Nick, Michael, Delwyn, and Lesa. Loved grandad of his 16 grandchildren, loved great-grandad of his 33 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandad of his 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Looking unto Jesus,
the author and finisher
of our faith.
Messages to the McKenzie Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Arthur will be held at Life Church, 34a Hansons Lane. Due to current restrictions limiting numbers, please contact the church on [email protected] for the live streaming link to view the service.

