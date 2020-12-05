MATTHEWS,
Arthur Daniel (Art):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, on December 2, 2020, in his 88th year. Loving husband of Jessie. Loved father and father-in-law of Lyndon and Millie, Bryce and Kylie. Much loved Poppy of Eldon, Delaney, Thomas and Luella, Sam, and Jack. Loving brother of Betty, the late Chrissy, Ethel, John, and Mary. A private family funeral has been held. The family would like to thank all those who visited Dad over the the last few weeks. Special thanks to Nurse Maude Hospital for their care. Messages to "WestEnd", 6 Glenallen Road, Waikari 7491.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020