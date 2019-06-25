LUNT, Arthur:

Passed away on June 24, 2019. Aged 89 years. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 67 years Kathleen Lunt. Dearly loved father of Josephine, Nicholas, and Mary, father-in-law of Catherine and Geoffrey, beloved grandfather of Stanley, Joe, Leonard, Genevieve, Clementine, Lance, Natalie and Francis, also a much loved great-grandfather. Special thanks to the caring staff at Annaliese and his friend Terry Sheridan. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/alunt2406 Messages may be sent to the Lunt family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Thursday, June 27, at 1.30pm.





