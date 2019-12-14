HAWKSLEY, Arthur:
(formerly of Hampshire Street). On December 11, 2019, peacefully at Darfield Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce, much loved father and father-in-law of Eileen and Roger, Chris and Pete, Gill and Alan, Kevin and Mandy, Val and Terry, and a loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to the staff at Darfield Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Arthur Hawksley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Arthur will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, December 19, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019