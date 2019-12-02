Arthur HANN

Guest Book
  • "All my Sympathy to the family of my Cousin Des Rest in..."
  • "Farewell to our Uncle Des. Just one of the world's good..."
    - Karen Spooner
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

HANN,
Arthur Desmond (Des):
Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village on November 30, 2019, aged 89 years. Des was the dearly loved husband of Carol for 66 years, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jill, Mike and Jan, Andrea and Cam Douglas, and John and Maree. Pop of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for their dedicated care, and Dr Phil Jacobs for being a doctor and a friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Des Hann, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At the request of the family, no flowers please. A Service to celebrate Des' long and happy life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, December 5, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.