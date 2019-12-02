HANN,
Arthur Desmond (Des):
Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village on November 30, 2019, aged 89 years. Des was the dearly loved husband of Carol for 66 years, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jill, Mike and Jan, Andrea and Cam Douglas, and John and Maree. Pop of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for their dedicated care, and Dr Phil Jacobs for being a doctor and a friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Des Hann, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At the request of the family, no flowers please. A Service to celebrate Des' long and happy life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, December 5, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019