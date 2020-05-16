Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur GOOD. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Passed away at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Cherished husband of Carol and the late Merle. Father to Roy and Sue, Fay and Warwick, Ian and Colleen, Jacqui and Robert. "Papa" to 11 grandchildren and "Papa Arthur" to 18 great-grandchildren. It is with heavy hearts we farewell this much loved centenarian. To focus only on the longevity of this remarkable man's life would be to underestimate the significance of his being. Arthur had a deep-rooted understanding and appreciation for what matters most in life - love, family, and relationships. His legacy of love and instruction on how to live will be forever carried by those who had the honour of calling Arthur their husband, father, Papa and friend. Like the stars he now swings from in the sky, his guidance and influence will be transgenerational. Messages may be addressed to the Good Family, C/-19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. 100 was the number of years he lived, but it won't be the number of people limited to attending the celebration of his life. Arthur's memorial service will be held at a later date.







GOOD, Arthur William:Passed away at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Cherished husband of Carol and the late Merle. Father to Roy and Sue, Fay and Warwick, Ian and Colleen, Jacqui and Robert. "Papa" to 11 grandchildren and "Papa Arthur" to 18 great-grandchildren. It is with heavy hearts we farewell this much loved centenarian. To focus only on the longevity of this remarkable man's life would be to underestimate the significance of his being. Arthur had a deep-rooted understanding and appreciation for what matters most in life - love, family, and relationships. His legacy of love and instruction on how to live will be forever carried by those who had the honour of calling Arthur their husband, father, Papa and friend. Like the stars he now swings from in the sky, his guidance and influence will be transgenerational. Messages may be addressed to the Good Family, C/-19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. 100 was the number of years he lived, but it won't be the number of people limited to attending the celebration of his life. Arthur's memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Press on May 16, 2020

