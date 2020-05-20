DOBSON,
Arthur Andrew (Dobbie):
22.8.1936 - 16.5.2020
After two failed reviews, battling an illness of 7 months he made a great innings of 83 years. Stumps have been drawn as Arthur got to walk off the pitch and down the players tunnel for the final time as he passed away peacefully surrounded with love on Saturday, May 16, around 8.00pm. Husband of 60 years to Varrie. Father of the late Ross, Julie, and Steven. Grandad of Brydie, Ryan, Bodie, Jordan, Erin, and Lana. Great-Grandad of the 5-week-old Harrison. Father-in-law of Kerri, Darryl, and Wendy. Life member of the Lancaster Park Cricket Club, member of the Linwood Rugby Club also the Stars and Checkers Basketball Clubs. He also served on the Canterbury Cricket Association Committee for a number of years. He worked at Freightways and BJ Ball.
"Greatly loved by his family,
and a fighter to the end"
Messages may be addressed to the Dobson family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to Windsor House would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/aadobson1605 A private family service is to be held. For those that are unable to attend due to the Covid-19 restrictions we hope you will get together in your own time and celebrate Arthur's life. He was the man that was involved in many workplaces, clubs and organisations and we will all miss him dearly.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2020