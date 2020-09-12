COOPER,
Arthur Neill (Neill):
Passed away peacefully with family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Rangiora, aged 93 years. Dearly loved father of Liz, Pauline, John, and the late David. Cherished grandfather of Claudia, Olivia, Lydia, Holly, Sarah, Chris, Mark, and Ryan, treasured great-grandfather of Beatrice, Arthur and the latest member of the Cooper Family: newborn Freddie. As Neill noted before his passing, without a hint of sadness, "A new life starts as another life ends". Special thanks to the wonderful staff at both Bainswood on Victoria and the staff at his previous residence of Merivale Retirement Village for their love and care of Neill. Memorial donations may be made in Neill's name to Blind Low Vision NZ. Funeral services were held privately at the Wai-mana Chapel in Rangiora, on Friday, September 11.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020