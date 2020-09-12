Arthur COOPER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur COOPER.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

COOPER,
Arthur Neill (Neill):
Passed away peacefully with family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Rangiora, aged 93 years. Dearly loved father of Liz, Pauline, John, and the late David. Cherished grandfather of Claudia, Olivia, Lydia, Holly, Sarah, Chris, Mark, and Ryan, treasured great-grandfather of Beatrice, Arthur and the latest member of the Cooper Family: newborn Freddie. As Neill noted before his passing, without a hint of sadness, "A new life starts as another life ends". Special thanks to the wonderful staff at both Bainswood on Victoria and the staff at his previous residence of Merivale Retirement Village for their love and care of Neill. Memorial donations may be made in Neill's name to Blind Low Vision NZ. Funeral services were held privately at the Wai-mana Chapel in Rangiora, on Friday, September 11.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.