BOYD, Arthur (John):
Passed away January 13, 2020, at Wesley Care Hospital, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of David, Diana, Mark and Kirsty. Treasured grandfather and great-grandfather of Bea, and Jessica, Sam, Kristina, and Josh, and Aria. Messages for the Boyd Family may be sent C/- PO Box 31927, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations for the Parkinsons Society may be made at the service.
"A Very Lucky Life"
A Celebration of John's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, January 20 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 15, 2020