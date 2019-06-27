BEARDSLEY, Arthur Alfred:
On Monday, June 24, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Nicole, Nicola and Aaron, Dean (deceased), Joanne and Bob, adored grandad of Maddison, Jacob, Oliver; Sharna and Lewis; and Chandelle, great-grandad of Cash, Abel, Maia, and Zariah. Arthur was a treasured brother and will be the last to join his siblings and beloved son. Messages may be addressed to the Beardsley family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, July 1, at 1.00pm. Interment to follow at Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road.
Old barbers never die
They just fade away.
Published in The Press from June 27 to June 29, 2019