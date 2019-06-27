Arthur BEARDSLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur BEARDSLEY.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

BEARDSLEY, Arthur Alfred:
On Monday, June 24, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Nicole, Nicola and Aaron, Dean (deceased), Joanne and Bob, adored grandad of Maddison, Jacob, Oliver; Sharna and Lewis; and Chandelle, great-grandad of Cash, Abel, Maia, and Zariah. Arthur was a treasured brother and will be the last to join his siblings and beloved son. Messages may be addressed to the Beardsley family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, July 1, at 1.00pm. Interment to follow at Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road.
Old barbers never die

They just fade away.

logo
Published in The Press from June 27 to June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.