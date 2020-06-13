TOHIA,

Arnold Matiu (Arnie):

Arnie went to be with His Lord on Wednesday 10 June 2020. A greatly loved and precious husband of Marline, dearly loved "Mr T" of Brett, Jackie and Dallas, loving Dad of Rangi; Rowena and the late Duane, and much loved "Narnold" to his grandchildren. "You are so missed already, my darling Arnie Babe, my Hun, my precious". Arnie will be at home 44 Rosendale Avenue, New Plymouth, until his funeral at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Rd, New Plymouth, on Monday 15 June 2020 at 1.30pm.

"We grieve not as those who have no hope – our hope is in our Lord Jesus Christ!"






