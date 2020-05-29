STANLEY, Arlene:
On May 26, 2020, peacefully at home in West Lyttelton, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rob, special mother of Peter and Kat, Joanne and Craig, and the late William. Grandmother of Marcelle, Jonah, Dylan, Charlotte, and Toby, great-grandmother of Cason, Madilyn, Luca, and Ben. Special thanks to her dear friend Felicité for her devoted time and care, and also Dr Kim Glass, Lyttelton Health Centre and Pharmacy, and Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Arlene Stanley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Saviours at Holy Trinity would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Due to current restrictions, an invitation only service for Arlene will be held.
Published in The Press on May 29, 2020