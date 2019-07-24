ELLEY, Ariti Edith:

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Dixon House, Greymouth, dearly loved wife of the late Barry (Butch), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jon and Carol, Trudi and Lincoln, Mark and Sue, Chris and Sharon, Phillipa and Brian. Much loved daughter of the late Hec and Edith Westwood, and oldest sister of Margaret, Pip and Bruce. A special grandmother to Sophie, Bethany, Noah, Jordon, Ezra, Josiah, Shayna, Taye, Joely, Shaun, Ryan and Chandler, and a loving great-grandmother to her 8 great-grandchildren. In her 81st year. Atiti's family would like to extend a very special thanks to Dr Greville Wood and the caring and loving staff of Dixon House for the kindness and special care they have shown towards our mum. Thank you so very much.

"At rest with the Lord"

A service for Ariti's life will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, on Friday, July 26 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery where she will be laid at rest with "Butch".

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home



