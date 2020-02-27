SAFI, Arion Safi (Bill):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on February 26, 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved father of Arion, Litiana, Bela, Zech, Frank, Yvonne and Karl. Father-in-law of Damian and Tara. Loved Grandfather of Axel, Chole, Esmae and Grandson to come of Litiana and Damian. Special thank you to Bupa Parklands Rimu Dementia Unit, who made Bill feel very welcome and settled in your care.
"May your soul, Dad,
travel on free"
Messages may be addressed to the Safi family, C/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013, or at www.heavenaddress.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/assafi2620 A Celebration of Bill's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, March 2, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 27, 2020