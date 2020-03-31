ROSS, Archie Walter:
Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, 1930. Died at Burlington Village Care Centre, Christchurch, on March 26, 2020, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Elisabeth, much loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Sue, Jane and Felipe, Fiona and Pete, and Ian and Amanda. Adored Wowo of Ashley and Laura, Hamish, Amber and Jesse, and Sofia, and delighted great-grandfather of Theo.
In the words of Archie's favourite poet Robert Burns (in Epitaph on a Friend)
An honest man here lies at rest,
The friend of man, the friend of truth,
The friend of age, and guide of youth:
Few hearts like his, with virtue warm'd,
Few heads with knowledge so inform'd;
If there's another world, he lives in bliss;
If there is none, he made the best of this.
Archie was a true gentleman with a twinkle in his eye. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Archie's life will be held at a later date to be advised. Messages of condolence can be sent to The Family of the late Archie Ross, c/- Fiona and Peter Neale, PO Box 51006, Arthur's Pass 7654. Messages will be copied and mailed on to Elisabeth.
Published in The Press on Mar. 31, 2020