Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, 1930. Died at Burlington Village Care Centre, Christchurch, on March 26, 2020, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Elisabeth, much loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Sue, Jane and Felipe, Fiona and Pete, and Ian and Amanda. Adored Wowo of Ashley and Laura, Hamish, Amber and Jesse, and Sofia, and delighted great-grandfather of Theo.

In the words of Archie's favourite poet Robert Burns (in Epitaph on a Friend)

An honest man here lies at rest,

The friend of man, the friend of truth,

The friend of age, and guide of youth:

Few hearts like his, with virtue warm'd,

Few heads with knowledge so inform'd;

If there's another world, he lives in bliss;

If there is none, he made the best of this.



Archie was a true gentleman with a twinkle in his eye. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Archie's life will be held at a later date to be advised. Messages of condolence can be sent to The Family of the late Archie Ross, c/- Fiona and Peter Neale, PO Box 51006, Arthur's Pass 7654. Messages will be copied and mailed on to Elisabeth.







