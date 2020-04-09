LAMB, Archie Albert:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday April 4, 2020 at Palm Grove, Christchurch. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Sandra, Heather, Sandra and Brian, and Judith. Loved Grandpa of Shirlene and Matthew, Andrea, Nicholas and Louisa, Mark, Andrew and Simon, Christopher, Madeleine and Georgia, and loved by his 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Tess, Sharon, Jane and all the staff (the bully girls!) at Palm Grove, for their wonderful care, love and friendship over the past 8 years. A private cremation has been held and a memorial gathering will be arranged at a future date. Messages may be addressed to The Lamb Family, 354A Ilam Road, Christchurch 8053.
Published in The Press on Apr. 9, 2020