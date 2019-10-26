JORDAN, Archie:
7 Feb 2014 – 16 Oct 2019
Without a doubt, Archie was the most incredible and handsome little boy ever. He shone brighter than the sun filling our lives with more light and warmth and love than we could ever have dreamed of. He radiated love, smiles and soooo much cheekiness out in to the world, making it a happier and better place. He was also a human-kindness magnet. Selectively drawing in only the best, most kindest, caring and loving people into his world. Archie, even though you were only with us 4 years and 8 months we cannot think of a time when you were not in our lives, and we will continue to love you absolutely and unconditionally until our dying breaths.
"You are our sunshine
Our only sunshine
You make us happy
When skies are grey
You'll never know dear
How much we love you
Please don't take…
our sunshine…
………..away"
Love from Mummy & Daddy
Xxxxxx
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019