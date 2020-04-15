GILCHRIST,

Archibald William (Arch):

Died peacefully in Wellington on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his daughter, Jan, and sons, Chris and Michael, their partners Stuart, Jenny and Philippa (former), Arch's grandchildren, David, Nicola, Kathryn, Andrew and Matthew (Curnow), Conor, Ellen, Hope and Emil (Gilchrist), Elizabeth, Jack and Annabel (Gilchrist), and his great-grandchildren Zander, Quinn, Paxton (Curnow), Max and Cooper (Harris). Our sincere gratitude goes to the staff at Rita Angus Retirement Village in Wellington who took outstanding care of Arch and who allowed family access to Arch during a very challenging time for the rest home. A memorial will be held to celebrate Arch's life in Wellington when circumstances allow, with notification going in the Wellington Dominion Post and the Christchurch Press.



