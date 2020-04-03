MOREL, April:

Passed away as a result of a tragic accident. Much loved grandaughter of Bev and Peter Morel, and niece of Aunty Sue Dickson and Uncles Kevin and Darryl Morel. Loved partner and soulmate of Tyler Blank. Due to the untimely lockdown we are unable to hold a funeral service, but please have April in your hearts on Friday, April 3, at 1.00pm, when she will be cremated. A celebration of April's life will be held at a later date to be advised.

April was an Angel on earth and now she is an Angel in Heaven.



