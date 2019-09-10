Antony YOUNG

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

YOUNG,
Antony Todd (Tony):
(MB.ChB, RANZCR) Peacefully at home on September 7, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Judith, father and father-in-law of George and Michelle, Alex, and Harriet, loving grandfather of Oliver, and Harry. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Tony's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, September 16, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
