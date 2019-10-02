COURAGE, Antony John
(The Reverend Tony):
On September 28, 2019, at Oxford Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Carole and much loved brother of Anne and Juliet; loved nephew of Molly and a loved brother-in-law, uncle, and great-uncle. Special thanks to Dr Judith and to Sarah and the staff of Oxford Hospital for their devoted care of Antony. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Antony Courage, c/- PO Box 21, Oxford 7443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019