BISHOP,
Antony Leslie (Tony):
Passed away on July 10, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean, and a loved and respected father and father-in-law of Andrew and Sheila, Megan and Glen, and Alistair and Michelle. Loved stepfather of the late Dianne Page, Susanne Page, and Paul and Martina Page. A much loved grandfather of all his grandchildren. Messages for the Bishop Family may be sent to PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Tony's request, a Family Service has taken place.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020