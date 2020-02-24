Antonius WITTEMAN

Peacefully, at home with Mary by his side, on Friday, February 21, 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Mary for 65 years. Treasured Dad and father-in-law of Pat and Debbie (Australia), Marie Fenton, Arni and Alf Smit, Jacky and Doug Harris (Australia), and the late Catherine, and Andrea. A loved Grandpop and Great-Grandpop. Friend of Jeff. Beloved brother, brother-in-law, cousin and uncle of the Witteman and Fox Families in Holland and New Zealand. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation may be made online at bit.ly/acwitteman2102 or at the service. A private rosary will be held at the family home Tomorrow (Tuesday). A Requiem Mass will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, February 26, at 2.00pm. Burial at Bromley Cemetery thereafter.

Published in The Press on Feb. 24, 2020
