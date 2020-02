WITTEMAN,Antonius Cornelis (Anton):Peacefully, at home with Mary by his side, on Friday, February 21, 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Mary for 65 years. Treasured Dad and father-in-law of Pat and Debbie (Australia), Marie Fenton, Arni and Alf Smit, Jacky and Doug Harris (Australia), and the late Catherine, and Andrea. A loved Grandpop and Great-Grandpop. Friend of Jeff. Beloved brother, brother-in-law, cousin and uncle of the Witteman and Fox Families in Holland and New Zealand. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation may be made online at bit.ly/acwitteman2102 or at the service. A private rosary will be held at the family home Tomorrow (Tuesday). A Requiem Mass will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, February 26, at 2.00pm. Burial at Bromley Cemetery thereafter.