WITTEMAN, Anton:
Mary and family would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to all who gave us amazing support during Anton's illness, and subsequent passing - the wonderful angels from Healthcare NZ, the doctors from Marshlands Family Health, the Nurse Maude Association and the wonderful team at Bell, Lamb & Trotter, who went above and beyond. We would also like to thank the many friends and family who visited Anton, those who provided lovely food, and sent cards and flowers. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences and for attending the service to farewell a much loved husband and father.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020