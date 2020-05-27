AMOS, Antoinette Therese:
On May 24, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, after a long and strong battle with her illness. Aged 47 years. Dearly loved partner of Craig Smith. Cherished mother of Cassie. Most loved daughter of Bernie and Tony and beloved sister of Tanya and Dominic.
No longer suffering.
Now at peace.
Messages to the Amos family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private funeral service will be held to celebrate Antoinette's life.
Published in The Press from May 27 to May 30, 2020