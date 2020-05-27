Antoinette AMOS

Guest Book
  • "Dear Bernie, Tony and Family, We were so shocked to hear..."
    - Michael Guerin
  • "We were devastated to hear the news that Antionette has..."
    - Rod & Sheril Foster
  • "RIP Antoinette ❤"
    - Lucy White
  • "Dear Bernie, Tony, Taina and Dom and Cassie Thinking of..."
    - Gina Brennan
  • "Dear Bernie Tony and family, We are very sorry to hear of..."
    - Patrick and Janet Guerin
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

AMOS, Antoinette Therese:
On May 24, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, after a long and strong battle with her illness. Aged 47 years. Dearly loved partner of Craig Smith. Cherished mother of Cassie. Most loved daughter of Bernie and Tony and beloved sister of Tanya and Dominic.
No longer suffering.
Now at peace.
Messages to the Amos family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private funeral service will be held to celebrate Antoinette's life.

Published in The Press from May 27 to May 30, 2020
