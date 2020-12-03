BLEYENDAAL, Antje (Ann):
Dearly beloved widow of Jack. Passed away peacefully on her own terms on November 30, 2020 in Whangarei, aged 94 years. Mother of Belinda and Roger. Mother-in-law to Karyn. Leaving behind grandchildren Eddie, Nikki, Tyler and Anna, their partners, and great-grandchildren.
A special lady who will always be in our hearts.
A service for Ann will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 1 Armstrong Avenue, Maunu, Whangarei, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation. All Communication to The Bleyendaal Family, c/- PO Box 1021, Whangarei.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2020