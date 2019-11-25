WOOD,
Anthony Joseph (Tony):
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, on November 22, 2019, aged 76. Dearly loved husband of Judy, adored dad and father-in-law of Stephen, Justine, and Katrina and Gareth Cook, loved grandad and 'Rugga' of Ella, Connor, Ruby, Kade, Braxton, Fergus, and George, loved brother-in-law of Robert (Bob) and Rhonda Bennett, and Elaine and Pat Knowles, loved and respected uncle of Andrea, Phyllis, Megan, Craig, Michael, and Paulette, and a loved cousin and friend of many. Messages to 17 Keith Road, Paroa 7805. A Funeral Mass for Tony will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 40 High Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday, at 11.00am. Tony will then be laid to rest at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladstone. Recitation of the Rosary will be at the church on Tuesday, at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2019