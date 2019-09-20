WESTLAKE,
Anthony Richard (Tony):
On September 17, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen, loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Paul, Paul and Kati, and Sue and Steve, treasured granddad of Mimi. Special thanks to the caring staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Tony Westlake, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. The Funeral Service for Tony will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019